Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,831 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,393,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.