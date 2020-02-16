Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,499 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 536.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 506,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

