Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,911 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.01 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

