Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,586 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

