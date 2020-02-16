Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $61.11 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

