Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $8,055,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $6,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.