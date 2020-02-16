Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,097 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $19.16 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

