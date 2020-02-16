Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $116.20 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

