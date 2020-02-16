Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

