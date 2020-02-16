Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.