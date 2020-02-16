Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NiSource by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

