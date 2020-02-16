Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

