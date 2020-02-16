Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

