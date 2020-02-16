Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

