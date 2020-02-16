Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.