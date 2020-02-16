Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 260,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

