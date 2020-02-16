Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.