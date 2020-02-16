Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,023.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

