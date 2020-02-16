Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 148,087 shares during the period.

NYSE:AAP opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

