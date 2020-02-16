Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

