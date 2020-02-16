Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.90 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

