Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,159,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 195,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.