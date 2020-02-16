Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steris by 3,762.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Steris by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,564,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.61.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

