Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $13.90 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

