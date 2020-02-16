Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Plains GP worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE PAGP opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

