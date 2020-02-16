Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

