Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $389.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.84 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.