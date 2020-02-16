Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 151.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

