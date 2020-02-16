Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,333,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,835,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after purchasing an additional 288,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

