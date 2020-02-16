Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,116 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 259.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,918,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,062,552. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

