Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

SNA opened at $156.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.