Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,603 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $89.01 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

