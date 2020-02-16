Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,484 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.