Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,816 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.