Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,664 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.18 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.