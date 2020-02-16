Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,480,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,413,605.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,319 shares of company stock worth $18,103,005. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

