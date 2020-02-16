Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

