Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

