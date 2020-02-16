Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Raymond James by 11.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 10.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $441,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.