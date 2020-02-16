Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,809 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML stock opened at $316.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.47 and a 200 day moving average of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $175.57 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

