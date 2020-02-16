Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.