Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.24 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

