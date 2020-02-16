Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $338.25 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.65.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

