Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 50,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 143,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

