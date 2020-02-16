Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.