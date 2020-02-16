Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 936 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

