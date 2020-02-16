Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.