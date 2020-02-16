Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Mongodb stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $268,875.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,535.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,802,947. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

