Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,795,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

