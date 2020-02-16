Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 505,509 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.